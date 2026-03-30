Mamata, TMC leaders threatening voters in Bengal, BJP tells EC; seeks action against them

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday approached the Election Commission, alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders are "intimidating" voters to dissuade them from voting for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a petition submitted to the Election Commission (EC) by a BJP delegation, the party urged the poll panel to debar Banerjee from participating in poll campaigns and order registration of an FIR against the TMC leaders.

The delegation comprising Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal and Sukanta Majumdar, chief party spokesperson Anil Baluni, and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh met EC officials at its office here.

The BJP also sought enhanced deployment of central forces in "sensitive and vulnerable areas", claiming that West Bengal Police has become "ineffective" as it is "complicit" with the ruling TMC.

"Deploy more IAS and IPS officers as ECI observers to ensure that the state administration and police act impartially and decisively against all acts of violence or intimidation; and closely monitor polling and counting processes to ensure the sanctity and credibility of the electoral process," the BJP petition said.

A series of "grave and disturbing" public statements made by Banerjee during the ongoing electoral process, delivered across multiple public rallies in North Bengal and other regions of the state show a "consistent, alarming and ominous pattern of provocation, voter intimidation and implicit incitement to violence", thus posing a serious threat to free, fair and peaceful elections, the BJP said.