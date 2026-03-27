Bengal CM Mamata hits out at EC for 'not publishing' full and final first supplementary list of SIR

KOLKATA: On a day the Election Commission is scheduled to publish the second supplementary list of voters in connection with the SIR exercise in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the poll panel and the BJP for "not putting out in the public domain the full and final first supplementary list".

Calling the non-availability of the list a "murder of democracy", Banerjee warned that "people will soon seek answers to such arbitrary exercise of power".

"God's own mill grinds slow, but grinds sure. I say this on the day of Ram Navami," the chief minister told reporters at the Kolkata airport on Friday, implying people's retribution against the roll cleaning exercise.

The first supplementary list of 'under adjudication' names was published online on March 23 without officially stating the number of deletions and inclusions.

Top sources in the poll body have, however, claimed that some 40 per cent of the 32 lakh voters scrutinised by judicial officers so far were removed from the rolls.

Converted into real figures, it means around 13 lakh additional voters were deleted in the supplementary list, taking the total deletion figure to around 76 lakh and counting.

Considering that the SIR exercise began with over 7.6 crore voters in Bengal, about 10 per cent of voters have already been deleted, bringing that number to around 6.8 crore at the present stage.

"What's happening now will surpass (the doings of) super Hitlers. The entire exercise has become a vanishing washing machine of the BJP. They are vanishing democracy and people's rights. I feel hatred and for them and am ashamed. They have retained one member and removed four others from the same family. They deleted lakhs of names belonging to a particular community. Does BJP consider itself 'zamindars' of this country?" Banerjee said.

Referring to the Supreme Court order on supplementary rolls, Banerjee "dared" the commission to publish the first supplementary list in full.