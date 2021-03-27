STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam polls: AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi casts vote in Tinsukia

The AJP and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal are contesting the polls in an alliance.

Published: 27th March 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Asom Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

TINSUKIA (Assam): President of newly-floated regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday cast his vote at a polling centre in Tinsukia district during the first phase of Assam polls.

Gogoi is contesting from two seats -- Duliajan and Naharkatia. The voting at both the assembly constituency is underway in the first phase of polls today.

The AJP and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal are contesting the polls in an alliance.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

