JP Nadda accuses Congress of exploiting 'tea tribes as vote bank' in Assam; vows action against infiltrators

TINSUKIA: Union Minister J P Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of treating the tea tribes as a "vote-bank" that it "harvested" every five years while not working for their welfare.

Tea Tribes in Assam are the descendants of the labourers brought to the region during the colonial period from the present-day Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar tribal belts in the nineteenth century.

Addressing a rally in support of the BJP's Doomdooma candidate Rupesh Gowala, the former party chief also claimed the Congress had rolled out the red carpet for infiltrators during its rule in this northeastern state.

"The Congress treated the tea tribes as a vote bank to be harvested every five years. It pushed the future of the community into darkness," he said.

The former BJP national president alleged that the Congress "invited infiltrators into Assam, and sheltered them here, providing them with Aadhaar and Ayushman Bharat cards for appeasement politics".

"These people are grabbing the land of the Adivasis and the poor," Nadda said while asserting that the BJP would take back this land and drive the illegal immigrants out.

"Their names are being deleted from the voter list, and those remaining will also be struck off," he added.