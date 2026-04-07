Kharge calls Himanta 'most corrupt, egoistic, arrogant' CM; says Congress will win around 73 seats in Assam polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday described Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most corrupt" in India, while exuding confidence that his party will win the Assembly elections securing around 73 seats.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning, Kharge said, "The Congress-led alliance is going to form the next government in Assam. We will win 72-73 seats."

Hitting out at Assam CM Himanta, Kharge said, "No CM in India is so egoistic and arrogant, like him. Himanta Biswa Sarma is working only for his family's development. He is running syndicates in everything -- tea, school, coal, egg, land, betel nut."

He claimed that Sarma's every cabinet colleague is "corrupt" and all of them own "thousands of crores of properties."

"I seek comments from Mohan Bhagwat on the corruption charges against the Assam CM. I request Prime Minister and Home Minister to give their reactions," Kharge said.