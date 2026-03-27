Will break 'backbone' of 'Bangladeshi Miyas' if BJP-led coalition returns to power in Assam: CM Himanta

DHAKUAKHANA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government will "break the backbone" of 'Bangladeshi Miyas' in the state if the BJP-led coalition returns to power in next month's election.

He asserted that the government will work to build a "strong Assamese society" and the illegal migrants will no longer be able to dare the indigenous community.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district, Sarma said, "We have worked very hard for the indigenous people of the state, and those who came from Bangladesh and encroached on Assam's land and homes, we broke their hands and legs, politically.

"This time, we will break the very backbone of the Bangladeshi Miyas, so that they cannot dare the Assamese people," he added.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

Sarma said the government cleared 1.5 lakh bighas of encroached land from Bangladeshi Miyas in the last five years, and the target is to clear 5 lakh bighas in the next term.

"It is our land, our right; our 'jati' (community), our 'swabhiman' (dignity). We will work to build a strong Assamese society," the CM added.