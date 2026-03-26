Congress' ‘new Greater Assam’ slogan a conspiracy to favour ‘Miyas’ over indigenous people: Assam BJP chief

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday alleged that the Congress slogan of a ‘Natun Bor Asom’ (New Greater Assam) is a “dangerous conspiracy” aimed at protecting the rights of ‘Miyas’ at the cost of indigenous people.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party was taking both visible and subtle measures to safeguard the state and its people, and said these efforts would be conveyed to the new generation of voters.

Saikia also said the updated final National Register of Citizens (NRC) is not acceptable to the BJP in its current format and maintained that it will be rectified by a BJP government if it returns to power after the April 9 state polls.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he said, "There is a big conspiracy behind the Congress slogan of a ‘Natun Bor Asom’. This ‘Bor Asom’ will be where the rights of the Miyas are secured for the future. They are saying that land cleared of encroachment will be given back, forest land, land belonging to our spiritual places will be given back. This is the Congress’ blueprint of politics of appeasement, their policy and stand against the indigenous."