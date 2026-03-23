Assam Assembly Elections | It’s tea gardens vs Gogois

GUWAHATI: The BJP is going to April 9 Assam elections with an increased focus on the Assamese heartland – Upper Assam.

The region, comprising 27 of the state’s 126 seats, will be key for the BJP as it eyes a third straight term, even as the Congress, weakened by defections of its leaders and defeats in the past decade, is pinning its hopes on a united Opposition.

In past elections, there has been a trend that whichever party or formation wins a maximum number of seats in Upper Assam goes on to form the government. The region had been a Congress bastion when the party under Tarun Gogoi ruled the state for three terms (2001-2016). The Congress’ slide began after the BJP’s emergence as a powerhouse. The BJP could make inroads into the tea-rich region, leading to its victories in 2016 and 2021.

The 27 seats in Upper Assam are spread across Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. The population of migrant Muslims, who are called by the pejorative term “Miyas,” is insignificant in the region. Now what made the BJP increase its focus here? To understand this, one has to go back to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.