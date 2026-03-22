Assam polls: Tussle between regional, national parties to 'safeguard' Assamese identity

GUWAHATI: As Assam prepares to elect a new government, regionalism remains a core issue for the state, which has been grappling with concerns over safeguarding its "identity" from the threat of "outsiders", mainly illegal migrants, for decades.

The relevance of regional political parties has come under question over the years with all major such outfits, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), aligning with national parties.

"Hijacking" of the primary issue of "Asomiya Jatiyotabad" (Assamese nationalism) by the national parties, coupled with the more expansive resources at their disposal, have made the regional parties to take sides with them for electoral survival, political analysts maintained.

The "failure" of AGP to carve a strong path for regional forces even after leading two governments in the last four decades has also led to these parties being "sidelined", they said.

"Protection of culture, language, and identity has always been a concern for the Assamese people. And this has been used by different political dispensations in different manner," columnist and political analyst Brojen Deka said, speaking to PTI.

The "threat" to the indigenous people from Bengali-speaking Muslims, mostly of Bangladesh origin, has been viewed as the most prominent in recent decades, and continues to remain so, he maintained.

Elections have been fought and governments formed with the purported promise of solving this issue as recent as the current one, Deka claimed.

"If you see the BJP's sweeping entry into power in 2016, the poll plank was 'jati, mati, bheti' (community, land, home), a direct reference to safeguarding the indigenous identity. And in 2026 elections also, it is still promising to act against illegal Bangladeshis from the state," the columnist pointed out.