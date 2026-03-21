Assam Assembly elections: Despite being dropped in candidate list, BJP MLA Atul Bora emerges as key figure

GUWAHATI: Despite being left out of the electoral fray, Assam BJP MLA Atul Bora has unexpectedly emerged as a key political figure overnight, with at least two candidates visiting him to seek his blessings for the April 9 Assembly elections.

The BJP did not renominate the freewheeling Bora. The Dispur MLA was replaced with Congress turncoat and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

The decision left Bora livid.

The Dispur seat, which he has held since 2016, witnessed significant changes in its demography and territorial composition, following the 2023 delimitation exercise, with areas added to the newly created Dimoria constituency.

Given his support base, his blessings mean a lot to candidates contesting from Dispur and Dimoria seats.

On Friday, Congress’s Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and the Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Dimoria candidate Tapan Das visited Bora’s Guwahati residence to seek his blessings for the elections.