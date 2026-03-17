UPPL walks out of NDA over ‘ideological differences’ ahead of Assembly elections in Assam

GUWAHATI: With just three weeks left for Assam Assembly elections, BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) walked out of the NDA on Tuesday over “ideological differences.”

The ties between the BJP, which heads the state’s ruling coalition, and the UPPL started straining after the BJP had struck a seat-sharing deal with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), sidelining the UPPL.

Addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, UPPL vice president RN Sinha said the UPPL walked out of the NDA as it did not like the BJP-RSS agenda.

He appealed to people to reject the BJP and the NDA in the elections, warning that they would, otherwise, face dangerous situations.

“Our ideology is not similar to the BJP. We are a secular political party, while the BJP's ultimate goal is to make India a Hindu nation. Once that happens, ST, SC and OBC reservations will cease to exist in the country,” Sinha said.

“The RSS wants a BJP Chief Minister in every state. It wants the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) to be implemented in all States. The RSS agenda is to torment the Muslims,” he further alleged.

He said the UPPL would contest from 21 seats, 15 in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and six elsewhere in the State, although it had not been officially decided yet.

The UPPL on Monday declared the names of seven candidates, including that of its president, Pramod Boro. They will contest from seats in the BTR, which has a total of 15 constituencies.

On March 9, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told the media that the BPF would contest from 11 seats and the BJP from the remaining four seats in the BTR.