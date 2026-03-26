‘Congress will oust corrupt Himanta-led BJP government in Assam’

Hit by defections, Congress heads into elections in Assam amid an apparent leadership vacuum, with state president Gaurav Gogoi arguably the only leader left in the party with statewide reach.

He tells TNIE's Prasanta Mazumdar that he is confident the people of Assam see the Congress alliance as being in a position to fulfil their aspirations and respecting the various communities of the region.

Excerpts:

How optimistic are you about the success of the six-party Opposition alliance and why?

I am very optimistic about the alliance because its effects are evident on the ground. The alliance is not just on paper or between the leaders of the parties, but among all party workers and the entire cadre as they prepare themselves to oust the corrupt Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. It is one of the biggest and most significant political alliances that Assam, and particularly Upper Assam, has seen in recent times.

Each one of us tried our best to forge this alliance to respect people’s wishes. There has been a major demand for development and decentralisation in Assam to move development beyond Guwahati and address the needs and aspirations of other regions. People today see our alliance as fulfilling that in a true sense, while respecting each community and their specific needs and aspirations.