'Wild theory in his head’: Gaurav Gogoi on Himanta's claims linking him and his wife to Pakistan

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday strongly rejected allegations by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linking him and his wife to Pakistan, calling the claims a “wild theory existing only in his head”.

In an interview with PTI, the Jorhat MP said the accusations were baseless and undermined the seriousness of national security issues.

"There is a difference between what Sarma is saying and what I am saying against him, his is a 'wild theory' which exists only in his head, and it relates to something very serious as national security," Gogoi said.

"What we are saying about his family, his wealth, corruption, and the benefit that the government machinery is giving to his wife's company, that is for everybody to see," he claimed.

It is well documented, many stories have been published, people are fighting cases in courts on these allegations, and there is a whole list of publicly documented and media-reported evidence, he said.

In contrast, Sarma's allegations are "fiction", and he is "peddling national security as a wild theory to fulfil his larger scheme of things", Gogoi alleged.

“National security should be above politics. A chief minister should show gravitas and not make such serious allegations lightly,” he said.