'Wild theory in his head’: Gaurav Gogoi on Himanta's claims linking him and his wife to Pakistan

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday strongly rejected allegations by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linking him and his wife to Pakistan, calling the claims a “wild theory existing only in his head”.
In an interview with PTI, the Jorhat MP said the accusations were baseless and undermined the seriousness of national security issues.
"There is a difference between what Sarma is saying and what I am saying against him, his is a 'wild theory' which exists only in his head, and it relates to something very serious as national security," Gogoi said.
"What we are saying about his family, his wealth, corruption, and the benefit that the government machinery is giving to his wife's company, that is for everybody to see," he claimed.
It is well documented, many stories have been published, people are fighting cases in courts on these allegations, and there is a whole list of publicly documented and media-reported evidence, he said.
In contrast, Sarma's allegations are "fiction", and he is "peddling national security as a wild theory to fulfil his larger scheme of things", Gogoi alleged.
“National security should be above politics. A chief minister should show gravitas and not make such serious allegations lightly,” he said.
The remarks come amid continued attacks by Sarma, who has alleged links between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, and has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.
Calling the accusations politically motivated, Gogoi said they reveal the chief minister’s “insecurities” and the extent to which he is willing to go against political opponents. “It shows how far he can go to malign others over such a serious issue,” he said.
Despite the controversy, Gogoi said his family has remained resilient. “These attacks have only made us stronger. My wife has handled them with courage, and it has reinforced our shared values,” he added.
The Congress leader also accused the state government of avoiding questions on alleged misuse of public funds. He claimed the ruling dispensation promotes “politics of fear and intimidation”, alleging that critics are targeted through legal and administrative means.
“This is not democratic politics. People who question the government face consequences. The people of Assam deserve better,” he said.
Gogoi said voters would judge parties based on “moral courage”. He also invoked the legacy of his father, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, saying people remember a period of stability and peace under his leadership.
Gogoi said the Congress aims to offer a “constructive and action-oriented government” and address issues such as industrial growth and governance.
On the opposition front, he welcomed the formation of a six-party alliance comprising Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference, and CPI(ML). While he noted that discussions took time due to seat-sharing and organisational considerations, he said he was satisfied with the outcome.
“Never before has Congress been part of such a rainbow coalition. The response from people has been very encouraging,” he said, adding that the alliance brings together national, regional and Left political streams.
Gogoi said voters are showing enthusiasm for the coalition and are looking for an alternative to the current government.
(With inputs from PTI)