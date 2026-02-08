‘Worse than C-grade cinema’: Gogoi slams Himanta’s Pakistan link allegations

Earlier in the day, Sarma alleged that Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth Colburn and a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, shared a “deeper connection” and that sensitive information from Indian agencies had been passed to Pakistan. The chief minister also claimed that Gogoi had undertaken a “confidential” visit to Pakistan in 2013 and was believed to have undergone “some kind of training” there.

Speaking to reporters later in Mangaldai, Gogoi said Sarma had failed to provide any evidence to back his claims. “Forget evidence, he could not even respond properly to journalists’ questions. I had earlier said this film would flop, I was wrong. It is a super flop,” he said.

Questioning the timing of the allegations, Gogoi said Sarma had promised to make the claims public by September 10 last year but took several months to do so. “If the matter was so serious, why did the file remain buried all this time?” he asked, alleging that the charges surfaced only after the Congress highlighted the land issue and drew large crowds during the Parivartan Yatra.

Gogoi also claimed he had documentary evidence related to the alleged land holdings of the chief minister and his family. “We can disclose all details, including names. People are themselves uploading information on the ‘Who Is Himanta Biswa Sarma’ website,” he said, adding that the chief minister’s press conference showed he had “no information at all”.