‘Put under some kind of training’: Himanta sharpens attack on Gogoi over Pakistan visit, wife’s role

Talking about Elizabeth, he said she had started her career with Senator Tom Udall of the US, who had links with George Soros. Sarma said Udall was the man who had recommended the resumption of US assistance to Pakistan after it was stopped in the aftermath of Osama bin Laden’s killing.

“Elizabeth joined LEAD Pakistan (climate organisation) on March 18, 2011 as a consultant for one year. When we (SIT) encountered her, she said she had a Pakistani bank account. When we asked if the account was still active, she refused to answer. We suspect that it is still alive,” Sarma said.

He said one month after Elizabeth had joined LEAD Pakistan, she was offered appointment in LEAD India by its head Bhawana Luthra, with a one-year time to take up the appointment.

“There was an agreement between Bhawana Luthra and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an influential Pakistani national who was advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission and close to Pakistan’s armed forces, that although she would work in India, she would report to him. An Indian MP’s wife was managed by Pakistan. We found during the investigation that Sheikh had tried to conspire by indulging in Indian internal affairs. He deleted all his India-centric posts on X after we had launched the investigation,” Sarma said.

He further stated that it was agreed between Sheikh and Luthra that Elizabeth would be managed by Sheikh. LEAD India was brought under LEAD Pakistan solely to ensure that Elizabeth continued to receive her salary from Pakistan, Sarma said.

“Elizabeth’s salary was Rs 2.5 lakh per month whereas the salary of her boss Bhawana Luthra was Rs 50,000. LEAD India received Rs 91 lakh from LEAD Pakistan, of which Rs 82.41 lakh was paid to Elizabeth,” Sarma said.

He suspected that someone influential at the then Indian establishment had helped ensure the flow of money from Pakistan bypassing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). “It is not easy to get FCRA clearance. I believe there was another guy who was closely connected to the then Indian establishment,” he said.

Sarma said Elizabeth visited India from Pakistan three times accompanied by Sheikh, and after she had relocated to India, she visited Pakistan nine times – six times when she was associated with LEAD India and three times after she had taken up a job at Oxford Policy Management. He said her visits, all via Attari, were sponsored by Pakistan.