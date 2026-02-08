Assam BJP shares AI video of CM Himanta aiming rifle at Muslims; Congress alleges ‘genocide call’

Assam BJP has come under fire for a video posted on its social media handle depicting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holding a rifle and firing shots at Muslims in point-blank range, along with texts such as "foreigner-free Assam," "No mercy" and "There is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis."

The now-deleted video was posted on the saffron party's X handle with the caption "point blank shoot" and shows actual footage of the CM firing shots, clubbed with AI-generated images of people wearing skullcaps and beards, representing Muslims.

The text displayed in the video reads: "foreigner free Assam," "No mercy," "Why did you not go to Pakistan?" and "There is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis," among other phrases.

The video triggered outrage from political parties, activists and journalists, prompting the BJP to take it down.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose called it "shameful" and demanded action against the BJP under the UAPA, stressing that the offence amounted to incitement of violence.

"The @BJP4India Assam has committed a UAPA offence and is guilty of clear incitement to violence. Can’t get away with deleting the ad. Also attracts 152, 156 and 192 BNS. Exemplary punishment must be given in this case," she said in a post on X.

In an earlier post, she shared the video and wrote, "Shameful. Whoever has made this ad needs to be IMMEDIATELY arrested" and demanded action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.