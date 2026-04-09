High voter turnout in Assam assembly polls excites both BJP, Congress

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam are upbeat after the “unprecedented” voter turnout on a rain-soaked Thursday. Polling to the 126 assembly seats was, by and large, peaceful.
Till 5 pm, a voter turnout of 84.42% was recorded, compared to 82.42% in 2021 and 84.72% in 2016. The Election Commission said the final figure would be ascertained after the completion of polling in all locations.
In 2016, the NDA wrested power by dislodging the 15-year-old Congress government. The voter turnout in 2011 stood at 75.92%.
The weather remained hazy, followed by rain in different parts of the state in the morning. However, that could not dampen the spirit of the people. They went out in large numbers and cast their votes.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who cast his vote after offering prayers, along with his family members, at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, said, “Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers — voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. “
He said the voter participation at many polling booths crossed 95%, viewing it as “historic.”
“Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve — to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression. This is not just an election. This is a watershed moment in Assam’s history,” the Chief Minister said.
He added that the election result was already visible — in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of people.
“And the message is loud and clear: Assam will not surrender but fight, survive and endure,” he said.
Assam Congress president, Gaurav Gogoi, was equally optimistic. He expressed his thanks and gratitude to people for turning out in “unprecedented numbers to vote for a change of time.”
“People of Assam have voted today with the hope of a ‘New Bor-Asom’ (greater/unified Assam) and new leadership,” Gogoi, who contested from Jorhat, said.
He further stated that it would now be the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure the security of the electronic voting machines and conduct an accurate counting of votes on May 4.
According to observers, increased awareness is one of the reasons behind the high voter turnout. “Usually, turnout is average or low when elections are one-sided,” Jayanta Krishna Sarmah, who teaches political science at Gauhati University, said, indicating there was a contest.
The BJP sought votes for a third straight term in power, while the Congress went into the polls to reclaim the lost ground.
The BJP had promised that it would drive out the “infiltrators,” sustain the state’s development trajectory, maintain peace and solve the perennial problem of floods. The Congress’s biggest promise was that it would ensure justice for singer-musician Zubeen Garg within 100 days of coming to power. He had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore in September last year.
The music icon’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who was admitted at a hospital for a few days and discharged on Wednesday, did not miss her vote. “We are still fighting for justice for him,” said Garima, who was accompanied by the singer’s sister Palme Borthakur.
Altogether 722 candidates, including 59 women, were in the fray in the 126 constituencies. The total number of eligible voters was 2,50,54,463 – 1,25,31,552 males, 1,25,22,593 females, and 318 from the transgender community.
In a statement, the Election Commission said, “The polling process witnessed enthusiastic participation from voters across the state. Despite bad weather condition in some places, the enthusiasm of the voters remained undiminished.”