High voter turnout in Assam assembly polls excites both BJP, Congress

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam are upbeat after the “unprecedented” voter turnout on a rain-soaked Thursday. Polling to the 126 assembly seats was, by and large, peaceful.

Till 5 pm, a voter turnout of 84.42% was recorded, compared to 82.42% in 2021 and 84.72% in 2016. The Election Commission said the final figure would be ascertained after the completion of polling in all locations.

In 2016, the NDA wrested power by dislodging the 15-year-old Congress government. The voter turnout in 2011 stood at 75.92%.

The weather remained hazy, followed by rain in different parts of the state in the morning. However, that could not dampen the spirit of the people. They went out in large numbers and cast their votes.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who cast his vote after offering prayers, along with his family members, at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, said, “Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers — voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. “

He said the voter participation at many polling booths crossed 95%, viewing it as “historic.”

“Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve — to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression. This is not just an election. This is a watershed moment in Assam’s history,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the election result was already visible — in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of people.

“And the message is loud and clear: Assam will not surrender but fight, survive and endure,” he said.