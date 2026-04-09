Around 30 injured in poll-related violence in Assam; seven arrested

Poll-related violence in Assam on Thursday left around 30 people injured and led to seven arrests, officials said.
A senior police officer alleged that Kartik Sena Sinha, contesting from Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, entered the Rangamati polling booth and argued with the presiding officer.
“He claimed that fake electors had cast votes in the names of genuine voters. When the presiding officer denied the charge, he broke the EVM,” the officer said. “Following this, supporters of Congress and the BJP clashed.”
Sinha is in a direct contest with BJP candidate and Assam minister Krishnendu Paul.
“In the clash, around 25 people were injured, of whom two are in serious condition. They have been shifted to Karimganj Civil Hospital for treatment,” the officer added.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi, Leena Doley visited the spot and reviewed the situation.
Voting at the polling station was suspended for nearly three hours due to the violence and resumed only after election officials replaced the damaged EVM.
“Sinha left the scene, and no arrest has been made yet. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.
In another incident, three leaders of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) were injured in a clash with BJP supporters at Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh district, another police officer told PTI.
"According to reports, AJP alleged that BJP was running an IT cell at a house in the area. A group of AJP workers reached there along with the police. After some time, AJP leaders Samudra Barua, Swakhyar Borgohain and Chitrakamal Handique also went there," he added.
Following a heated exchange of words, the AJP workers and BJP activists got involved in a physical brawl, in which the three AJP leaders were injured, the officer said.
When contacted, Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said, "The building seems to be a party office and further investigation is underway to ascertain what exactly was going on there. Till now, no arrest has been made."
Besides, minor clashes have also been reported in many polling booths across several districts after voting began in the morning, with people suffering minor injuries.
"Most of the clashes took place due to heavy rush, with people fighting over breaking the queue," an official said.
At some polling booths, supporters of the ruling and opposition parties clashed. However, police were already present in those areas, and the situations were handled instantly, he added.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told PTI that violence took place in Tamulpur and Sivasagar on Wednesday night, hours before polling began for the assembly elections at 7 am.
"We got reports of a clash between two groups at Tamulpur last night. Police reached the spot immediately and tried to control the crowd. When they did not listen, a few rounds were fired in the air to disperse the mob," he said, adding that four people were arrested from the spot.
Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said a detailed inquiry will reveal the cause of the clash in Tamulpur.
"The situation is normal now. We are monitoring it, and there is enough security presence to avoid any untoward incident," he added.
In another incident, some members of a political party were attacked in Sivasagar, Singh said.
"We have detained three persons. An investigation is underway," he added.
Akhil Gogoi, who is seeking re-election from Sibsagar seat, alleged that BJP nominee Kushal Dowari was behind the incident.
In a series of social media posts, Gogoi claimed two people were injured, and their vehicles were also damaged in the attack.
(With inputs from PTI)