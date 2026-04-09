Around 30 injured in poll-related violence in Assam; seven arrested

Poll-related violence in Assam on Thursday left around 30 people injured and led to seven arrests, officials said.

A senior police officer alleged that Kartik Sena Sinha, contesting from Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, entered the Rangamati polling booth and argued with the presiding officer.

“He claimed that fake electors had cast votes in the names of genuine voters. When the presiding officer denied the charge, he broke the EVM,” the officer said. “Following this, supporters of Congress and the BJP clashed.”

Sinha is in a direct contest with BJP candidate and Assam minister Krishnendu Paul.

“In the clash, around 25 people were injured, of whom two are in serious condition. They have been shifted to Karimganj Civil Hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi, Leena Doley visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

Voting at the polling station was suspended for nearly three hours due to the violence and resumed only after election officials replaced the damaged EVM.

“Sinha left the scene, and no arrest has been made yet. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

In another incident, three leaders of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) were injured in a clash with BJP supporters at Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh district, another police officer told PTI.

"According to reports, AJP alleged that BJP was running an IT cell at a house in the area. A group of AJP workers reached there along with the police. After some time, AJP leaders Samudra Barua, Swakhyar Borgohain and Chitrakamal Handique also went there," he added.

Following a heated exchange of words, the AJP workers and BJP activists got involved in a physical brawl, in which the three AJP leaders were injured, the officer said.

When contacted, Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said, "The building seems to be a party office and further investigation is underway to ascertain what exactly was going on there. Till now, no arrest has been made."