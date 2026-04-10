AJP chief Lurinjyoti's house searched over poll-day clash; party alleged no warrant shown

A search operation was conducted at the residence of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and an Assembly poll candidate, on Friday in connection with an incident on polling day, a police officer said.

Gogoi was the opposition alliance’s candidate from the Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh district, where voting was held in a single phase on Thursday.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said the search was carried out based on technical inputs and in accordance with legal procedures.

However, AJP leaders and members present at the residence alleged that police did not produce a search warrant during the operation.

"An extensive search was carried out for nearly two hours. When we asked, why they had come and where the warrant was, the police team could not show anything," they said.

Another police officer had said on Thursday that AJP had alleged that BJP was running an IT cell at a house in the area in Khowang constituency.

"A group of AJP workers reached there along with the police. After some time, AJP leaders Samudra Barua, Swakhyar Borgohain and Chitrakamal Handique also went there. Following a heated exchange of words, the AJP workers and BJP activists got involved in a physical brawl, in which the three AJP leaders were injured," the officer had said.

The SSP had said that the building "seems to be a party office and further investigation is underway to ascertain what exactly was going on there", with no arrests made on the polling day.

(With inputs from PTI)