Assam CM Himanta says NDA will get around 90 seats in assembly polls, Congress 18 to 22

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is confident that the BJP-led NDA would win around 90 of the state's 126 Assembly seats. He attributed the high voter turnout (85.51 per cent) to the Assamese people’s assertive attitude.

“There was a high turnout at polling booths in Muslim as well as Hindu areas. A lot of encouragement was seen among Hindu and local people, which we normally see among people in minority areas. The Assamese largely voted this time,” Sarma told media persons.

He observed that there had been a steady increase in the turnout of Assamese voters since 2016, and it peaked this election. He further said some MLAs and candidates had informed him that many polling booths in Assamese areas recorded 94 to 95 per cent voting.

“My (Assamese-dominated) Jalukbari constituency always records 95 to 96 per cent voting. But this time, such a high turnout was seen in many constituencies. Our campaign in the last five years has been that Assamese people should be more assertive. They demonstrated that assertiveness this election,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the Assamese people had realised that if they did not take elections seriously, a day would come when they would lose their identity in Assam itself.

“…I feel we will get around 90 seats. One must not be surprised if it touches 100,” he said.