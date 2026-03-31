Congress abused Assam youths' talent, capabilities; it should not be forgiven: Rajnath Singh

TEZPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday slammed the Congress at a poll rally in Assam, accusing it of having "abused" the talent and capabilities of the state's youths and urged people to never forgive the party.

Alleging that the Congress was only concerned about Bangladeshi infiltrators, he claimed the grand old party had meted out "step-motherly" treatment towards Assam during their rule.

Addressing an election rally here in support of sitting MLA and ally AGP's Tezpur candidate Prithiraj Rava, the senior BJP leader said, "The Congress has always abused the Assamese youths, their talent and capabilities. They should not be forgiven."

"The only concern of the Congress is Bangladeshi infiltrators for its vote bank. Politics should not be done only for government formation; politics should be done for nation-building," Singh said.

He claimed that due to illegal immigration from Bangladesh, the population balance in a few districts of Assam has been distorted.

"During Congress rule, Delhi kept Assam at a distance. Since Independence, Congress has abused Assam's rights," Singh alleged.