'Don't trust exit polls, people silent due to BJP goons': Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia confident of Mahajot win

GUWAHATI: Confident of a Congress comeback in Assam, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Nazira candidate Debabrata Saikia claimed that the exit polls may be inaccurate as a lot of people are "keeping silent due to BJP goons."

"I don't trust exit polls. During the 2021 Bengal elections, they predicted a full majority for the BJP in Bengal, but it did not happen. Similarly, in many instances, whatever the exit polls said, they did not turn out to be that way," the Nazira assembly candidate told ANI.

He said that this time, people are keeping silent due to fear of "BJP goons", but the people actually want change and are not speaking up in the exit poll surveys due to fear.

"This time is different. People are very silent about who they have voted for. It is because they must have needed a change. That is why, in fear of retaliation by the goons of the BJP, they are keeping silent... I think the silent voters and other factors, misgovernance, will cost the government to the BJP," he said.