Exit polls signal BJP sweep in Assam, tight race in Bengal; DMK set for TN return, UDF gains in Kerala

Exit polls released on Wednesday following the conclusion of voting across key states have offered an early indication of electoral trends, with attention centred on West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where politically significant contests have unfolded.

Several exit polls predicted a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam and indicated that the party holds an edge in West Bengal, while projecting a return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu and a possible comeback by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala after nearly a decade. At the same time, other projections presented a contrasting picture in some states, highlighting the inherent uncertainty associated with exit poll estimates.

In Assam, most exit polls point to a clear and decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), suggesting that the ruling coalition is likely to retain power for a third consecutive term. The alliance is projected to win comfortably above the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly, with estimates ranging broadly between 88 and 100 seats. This indicates sustained voter support for the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In comparison, the Congress-led opposition alliance is expected to lag significantly behind, with projections placing it in the range of 24 to 36 seats, reflecting a relatively weaker electoral position shaped by organisational gaps and vote consolidation in favour of the ruling alliance.