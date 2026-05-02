Exit polls manipulated by BJP to mislead voters: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that exit polls are being manipulated by the BJP to confuse voters, asserting that the opposition will prove its strength on counting day.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of opposition alliance leaders, Gogoi said the BJP may attempt to mislead people but would not succeed.

"Neither the opposition parties nor the people of the state have fallen into the trap of exit polls, and this will be evident on the day of counting on May 4," he said.

He claimed that a “silent vote” and an “undercurrent” in favour of the opposition have not been reflected in exit poll surveys. According to him, many voters, particularly women, have cast their ballots based on issues such as price rise and governance.

Gogoi also alleged attempts by the BJP to interfere with strongroom arrangements but said opposition candidates and vigilant citizens had repeatedly approached authorities to prevent any irregularities.

''All sections of society across the state want a change of government in the state. They have voted for this on April 9, and the results will be known on May 4,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed similar concerns, calling the exit polls misleading and expressing confidence in internal surveys favouring the opposition.

"The party is confident about its survey, which indicates the opposition will form the government after May 4," he said.

He further alleged that the BJP was attempting to disrupt the counting process but said the opposition was prepared.

"We are prepared to deal with the situation with legal rooms in both Delhi and Guwahati to deal with the situation," he said.

"We are prepared to protect our candidates and to ensure that the state machinery is not used for any mischief," he added.

Shivakumar also questioned why the BJP had allegedly approached opposition candidates after polling if it was confident of victory.

''This proves that they are not confident, but the people of Assam are, and there is going to be a change of government in the state,'' he added.

The meeting was attended by leaders from several parties, including Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and representatives of CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML), among others. Senior Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and election observer Bandhu Tirkey were also present.

(With inputs from PTI)