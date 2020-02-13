Country has changed, Congress needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Delhi embarrassment

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has termed the party’s disastrous performance in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls as highly disappointing and underscored the urgent need for new thinking and new ideology in the grand old political party.

Scindia, the former union minister and ex-Lok Sabha member on Thursday termed Congress’s performance in the Delhi Assembly polls as “highly disappointing” and added there was an urgent need for new thinking, new ideology and new working approach in the party.

“The Delhi result is highly disappointing for us. We urgently need new thinking and work approach as the country has changed now,” Scindia told journalists in Madhya Pradesh.

Importantly, Scindia (who had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh) was among the Congress leaders, who had campaigned for the party in the recent Delhi Assembly polls, where the party drew blank, bagging less than five per cent votes. More than 60 Congress candidates, who contested for the 70-member strong Delhi Vidhan Sabha, even lost their deposits.

Just a day back, other young Congress leaders, including Sharmistha Mukherjee and Sandeep Dixit had targeted the state party leadership in Delhi over the disastrous performance of the party which ruled Delhi before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sharmistha Mukherjee (the daughter of country’s former President Pranab Mukherjee) had particularly responded critically to a tweet by former union minister P Chidambaram in which the ex-home and finance minister had heaped praise on AAP for defeating the BJP.

“With due respect Sir, just want to know—has the Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties” If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing? And if yes, then we (PCC) might as well close the shop,” Mukherjee had tweeted a day after the Delhi results on Wednesday.

Mukherjee had responded to Chidambaram’s tweet in which, the ex-union minister had written, “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarizing, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi, who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2012 and 2022.”