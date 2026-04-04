325 candidates in Keralam have criminal cases against them; 48% educated between Class 5 and 12

Despite directions from the Supreme Court mandating transparency and justification in selecting candidates with criminal backgrounds, political parties appear to have made little effort to reform, continuing to field between 42% and 100% such candidates. Reasons cited in past elections--such as popularity or claims of politically motivated cases--have been widely criticised as inadequate.

Beyond criminality, the influence of wealth remains significant. Between 50% and 100% of candidates fielded by major parties are crorepatis, underlining a deep-rooted nexus between money and muscle power that raises concerns about the fairness of elections.

In terms of candidate profiles, 48% have educational qualifications between Class 5 and 12, while 46% are graduates or above. The majority (58%) are aged between 41 and 60 years. Women remain underrepresented, constituting just 11% (92 candidates), unchanged from 2021.

The Kerala analysis had also shown that there are about 221 crorepaties among the 863 candidates analyised by their self asset declaration. It also showed, among 104 re-contesting MLAs, average assets have risen from Rs 3.56 crore in 2021 to Rs 4.30 crore in 2026--an increase of Rs 74.36 lakh, or 21% over five years.