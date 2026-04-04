39 percent of candidates in Keralam are crorepatis; Reji Cheriyan, C Rajasekharan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar among richest

The influence of money power in elections is evident in the preference of major political parties for wealthy candidates. Kerala, often described as India’s most politically conscious state, has, in the 2026 Assembly election, 39% of candidates in the crorepati category--up 12 percentage points from 27% in the 2021 election. According to an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 863 candidates out of a total of 883, as many as 221 have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

Among the wealthiest, the Kerala Congress candidate from Kuttanad constituency Reji Cheriyan (Rs 218 crore), BJP candidate from Neyyatinkara constituency Chenkal Rajasekharan (Rs 116 crore) and BJP state president and candidate from Nemom constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar (111 crore) topped the list. While the poorest among the party candidates included BSP candidate from Puthuppalli constituency Paul P Chacko (zero assets), BSP candidate from Poonjar constituency Shyna AC (zero assets), and SUCI (C) candidate from Ettumanoor constituency Ashna Thampi (Rs 84).

The analysis, conducted by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Kerala Election Watch, showed 61 of 85 (72%) candidates from the Indian National Congress (INC), 52 of 93 (56%) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 52 of 77 (68%) from the CPI(M), 21 of 25 (84%) from the IUML, 12 of 24 (50%) from the CPI, 11 of 12 (92%) from Kerala Congress (M), all 8 (100%) from Kerala Congress, 2 of 3 (67%) from the NCP (SP), and one each (100%) from Kerala Congress (B) and Kerala Congress (Jacob) are crorepaties.