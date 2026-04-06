LDF in 'secret deal' with BJP to shield corruption, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

KANNUR/MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led LDF has struck a "secret deal" with the BJP to protect its leadership and remain in power, accusing both the state and the Centre of "compromising" and suppressing dissent.

Addressing various corner meetings in these northern districts as part of the campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls, the Wayanad MP claimed that the alleged understanding was aimed at shielding leaders from scrutiny.

"On one hand, PM Modi is trying to protect himself from being in the Epstein files. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Kerala is trying to protect himself from corruption. And he is making the deal with Modi for that," the leader alleged Vadra claimed that in the current political scenario, those who speak against the union government face action from central agencies like Rahul Gandhi, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faces no such cases.

"When anyone raises a voice against the Prime Minister, they are faced with CBI, ED or Income Tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," she claimed.

Vadra said the BJP-led Centre and the LDF government "oppress anyone who speaks against them or asks questions".

"It is not healthy for a democracy," she added.

"Both the Centre and the state governments are cowards. They are compromising to protect themselves," she alleged.