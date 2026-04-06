LDF in 'secret deal' with BJP to shield corruption, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

KANNUR/MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led LDF has struck a "secret deal" with the BJP to protect its leadership and remain in power, accusing both the state and the Centre of "compromising" and suppressing dissent.
Addressing various corner meetings in these northern districts as part of the campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls, the Wayanad MP claimed that the alleged understanding was aimed at shielding leaders from scrutiny.
"On one hand, PM Modi is trying to protect himself from being in the Epstein files. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Kerala is trying to protect himself from corruption. And he is making the deal with Modi for that," the leader alleged Vadra claimed that in the current political scenario, those who speak against the union government face action from central agencies like Rahul Gandhi, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faces no such cases.
"When anyone raises a voice against the Prime Minister, they are faced with CBI, ED or Income Tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," she claimed.
Vadra said the BJP-led Centre and the LDF government "oppress anyone who speaks against them or asks questions".
"It is not healthy for a democracy," she added.
"Both the Centre and the state governments are cowards. They are compromising to protect themselves," she alleged.
Reiterating her charge, the Congress leader said, "It's pretty obvious that there has been a secret deal between the LDF and the BJP," accusing the Left front of aligning with a party that "harasses minorities", especially the Christian community and nuns.
Vadra pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word on the alleged "massive theft" at Sabarimala.
Referring to reported attacks on Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, she alleged that minorities were being targeted under the BJP rule and institutions like the Missionaries of Charity were facing pressure.
"They are being constantly harassed by the Income Tax department.
The Centre is trying to stop their work by any means," she alleged, describing the nuns as "brave and courageous women who choose the path of service".
"The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP who harass them like this. Ideology has been compromised. Accountability has been compromised. Responsibility has been compromised. Everything has been compromised in the name of staying in power," she said.
Vadra also alleged that both governments were using the country's resources to benefit corporates rather than the people.
"They are not strengthening people, but handing over resources to corporates like Adani," she claimed.
She further alleged that both the BJP-led Centre and the LDF government "oppress anyone who speaks against them or asks questions", which, she said, was detrimental to democracy.
The Congress leader also charged that a sense of "arrogance" had crept into the LDF government over the past 10 years and accused it of "corruption and favouring corporates".
"You have seen greed and corruption rule in the last 10 years," she said.
Questioning the Left government's performance, Vadra asked whether people's lives had improved and whether issues such as unemployment and price rise had been effectively addressed, alleging that the government had become "an impediment" rather than a support system.
She also claimed that she had faced non-cooperation from the state government on several issues as an MP.
Calling for change, she said the state needed "a government with a vision" and leadership that people could trust, while urging voters to use the April 9 polls as an opportunity to remove the present dispensation.
Describing Kerala as a "jewel" with immense resources and potential, she praised its people as an "ideal for the rest of the country" and highlighted its secular fabric.
Referring to the UDF's poll promises, Vadra said the front had announced five guarantees and added that compensation in human-wildlife conflict cases would be increased by 50 per cent if it comes to power, with steps to ensure payment within seven days of an incident.