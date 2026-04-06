Kerala’s Malampuzha: The left fortress that shaped rulers from across the land

KOCHI: Malampuzha, Malampuzha, always Malampuzha; as long as there is water in the Malampuzha Dam, the Left will continue to win…’ The slogan still reverberates in the ears of the people of Malampuzha every election.

At crucial political moments, Malampuzha has emerged as a constituency that has stood firmer than many party bastions, steadfastly backing leaders such as E K Nayanar and V S Achuthanandan. A traditional stronghold of the CPM, Malampuzha has, since its inception, elected only Left candidates.

Interestingly, it has also been a land of refuge — electing several leaders from outside the constituency.

“Malampuzha has long been a strong political base of the party,” CPM state committee member N N Krishnadas said. “Party leaders can confidently contest from here, trusting the electorate, which has consistently stood with the Left. History bears testimony to this trend,” he told TNIE.

Explaining the historical context, Krishnadas said that in 1980, the-then CPM state secretary E K Nayanar, hailing from Kannur, contested from Malampuzha and went on to become chief minister. Achuthanandan also represented the constituency, though he was not from the region.

“T Sivadasa Menon, too, was not from Malampuzha. Such factors have never been an issue for party workers,” he said.

Another instance dates back to 1977, when P V Kunhikannan, a native of Kannur, won from Malampuzha as the party candidate. He also served as LDF convenor. ​