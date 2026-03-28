Malampuzha becomes key battleground as CPM, UDF, BJP clash amid shifting alliances

PALAKKAD: A Left bastion since the turbulent 60s, Malampuzha has emerged as a key battleground, driven by shifting political equations and internal frictions across the three major fronts.

The entry of A Suresh—former aide to late CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan who represented the seat for 20 years—into UDF has added a layer of political intrigue in the seat where CPM has fielded sitting MLA A Prabhakaran, also a VS confidante. Meanwhile, BJP has re-nominated C Krishnakumar, its trusted face in the district.

Despite its dominant run—winning in 2021 and 2016 by 25,734 and 27,142 votes, respectively—CPM faces a more complex environment this time. The BJP’s steady growth is causing concern for the party. Emergence of a rebel faction also pose challenges for CPM.

Nidhin Kanicheri, CPM district committee member, brushed aside the concerns. “In the Lok Sabha elections, where UDF won Palakkad with a huge majority, LDF secured a margin of 6,520 votes in Malampuzha. In local body polls too, we led by nearly 23,000 votes. The rebel team was anyway not supporting us in the recent elections,” he said.