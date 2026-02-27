Dissent brews in Congress ranks as candidate selection in Malampuzha triggers open revolt

In Malampuzha, a constituency where the UDF has historically struggled -- finishing third in both the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections -- local leaders insist that conceding space or experimenting with alternative candidates would further weaken the party's already fragile organisational base.

A constituency-level review meeting attended by DCC office-bearers, block presidents and other local leaders, held in the presence of AICC secretary P V Mohan, strongly recommended that the Congress contest directly on its party symbol.

Confirming the development, Mohan told TNIE that there is a 'resentment' from the side of local leaders about UDF candidates not contesting in the hand symbol. "However, they have not voiced against the party fielding an independent candidate. Moreover, there has been no confirmation about the candidate yet. The party will officially begin discussions about the candidature in the first week of March. Whether Suresh will contest for UDF or not is a hypothetical question as of now," he said.

"Parachuting leaders from outside the party structure undermines loyal cadres. A section within the Congress has expressed deep resentment over what they describe as a growing pattern of side-lining grassroots workers in favour of externally negotiated candidates," said a senior DCC member, expressing his dissent.

"A handful of senior leaders are attempting to finalise candidates without broader consultation. Local office-bearers claim there has been no structured discussion, no opinion gathering at the block or Mandalam level, and no transparency in the evolving strategy. Decisions are being taken elsewhere and communicated downward," a district leader said on condition of anonymity, echoing the same sentiment.

Meanwhile, Suresh told TNIE that his candidature is not confirmed till now. "Neither I nor the Congress party has officially confirmed that I am contesting. It is true that various discussions are going on. I have not heard of any differences of opinion regarding my candidacy. I have not been able to contact Congress leaders for two days. One thing is certain. UDF will field a candidate who is acceptable to everyone in Malampuzha," he said.