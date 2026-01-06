Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu predicts sweeping win for UDF in Kerala assembly elections 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major morale booster for the Congress, a survey conducted by its poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has projected that the UDF could win around 90 seats in the 2026 assembly elections. Presenting the findings before the political affairs committee members on Sunday night, he stressed the need to make the Sabarimala gold theft case a central plank of the Congress campaign in the run up to the polls. The survey report was presented at the two-day leadership meeting, ‘Lakshya- 2026’ held in Wayanad.

The report urged the party leadership to build a strong narrative that the Congress-led UDF is no longer merely an opposition, but it is poised to return to power within the next three months. Kanugolu reportedly said that projecting confidence about forming the next government could influence sections of voters and communities that did not support the party in the local body elections.

According to the survey, minorities in central Kerala and Malabar, a section which voted for the LDF in the previous assembly election, have returned to the UDF-fold in the local body elections. The report pointed to a consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of the UDF in Malabar. In districts such as Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki Christian voters were found to have preferred the UDF over the BJP.