Congress leader Shanimol Usman, over 50 others booked for unlawful assembly outside polling booth in Kerala

Police have registered a case against Shanimol Usman and over 50 party workers for allegedly assembling unlawfully outside a polling booth in Perumbalam, officials said on Friday.

Usman is the Congress candidate from the Aroor constituency in the Assembly election.

According to officials at the Poochakal police station, the case was filed against Usman, Siji Singh, Jayakumar and around 50 Congress workers following directions from the Election Commission.

Police said the district collector had imposed restrictions on Thursday, prohibiting gatherings of more than five persons as part of election-related measures.

However, allegedly violating the order, Usman and over 50 Congress workers gathered in front of the polling booth at Perumbalam South LP School around 6.30 pm.

Police said Usman attempted to enter the polling booth after voting hours, which is not permitted under Election Commission rules.

Members of other political parties raised the issue with the election authorities, following which Congress workers staged a protest, police said.

The situation was later brought under control after police intervention.

Subsequently, the Election Commission directed that a case be registered against Usman and the Congress workers.

(With inputs from PTI)