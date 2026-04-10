IUML will not stake claim for Deputy CM post, says Shihab Thangal

Expressing confidence over UDF's comeback, IUML leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal asserted that even though the party deserves the deputy chief minister's post, it will not stake a claim or negotiate over it.

Addressing mediapersons, he brushed away the charge that IUML candidates had sought votes based on religious lines. He said that such practice was against IUML party policies.

"However, if any such incident has occurred, we will probe it," he added.

He highlighted that minorities trust that UDF will ensure their safety and and protection. He also ruled out minority consolidation, but said that the people across various sections see the UDF as a 'reliable' force.

The Kerala Assembly polls took place in a peaceful manner on Thursday and the results for all 140 constituencies will be announced on May 4.

Significantly, NDA eyes to open its account in the State, while the LDF aims to secure a third term.

With inputs from PTI