UDF will resist any attempt to target Church, alleges BJP backing for remarks: VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that derogatory remarks made by P C George and his son against the Catholic Church and the Malayalam daily Deepika were made with the backing of the BJP, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday said the UDF would firmly resist any attempt to single out and attack the Christian community.

In a statement, Satheesan termed the remarks condemnable and alleged that the BJP leadership had adopted a threatening tone after realising that it may not secure the expected number of votes in the election.

He warned that secular Kerala would strongly oppose any move to target the Christian community, adding that the UDF would stand in the forefront to defend the Church and Deepika.

The Opposition leader also demanded that the BJP’s central and state leadership clarify their stand on the remarks made by P C George and his son.