UDF will resist any attempt to target Church, alleges BJP backing for remarks: VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that derogatory remarks made by P C George and his son against the Catholic Church and the Malayalam daily Deepika were made with the backing of the BJP, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday said the UDF would firmly resist any attempt to single out and attack the Christian community.
In a statement, Satheesan termed the remarks condemnable and alleged that the BJP leadership had adopted a threatening tone after realising that it may not secure the expected number of votes in the election.
He warned that secular Kerala would strongly oppose any move to target the Christian community, adding that the UDF would stand in the forefront to defend the Church and Deepika.
The Opposition leader also demanded that the BJP’s central and state leadership clarify their stand on the remarks made by P C George and his son.
Further criticising Sangh Parivar organisations, he alleged that attempts were being made to intimidate communities for electoral gains, but asserted that Kerala society would not yield to threats or insults.
P C George and his son Shone George accused sections of the Catholic Church of political interference during the election.
George alleged that a bishop in Kanjirappally had directed convents and nuns to support the UDF, questioning the Church’s role in electoral matters and asking whether it had aligned itself with a political front.
He also made remarks against bishops, suggesting that those engaging in political activity should be treated as politicians.
Shone George, meanwhile, alleged that the Church-backed daily Deepika had taken a stand against the BJP and indirectly discouraged voters from supporting it on polling day.
He further stated that if the Church continued such a stance, the BJP would have to reconsider its approach towards the institution.