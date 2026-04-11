Kerala: Church-run daily slams 'political opportunists' amid 'threats' over FCRA day after BJP leaders' comments

An editorial by the Deepika Daily, a church-supported Malayalam newspaper, on Saturday slammed "political opportunists," asserting that the religious body's stand would remain unchanged despite attempts to silence voices, amid the ongoing row over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The comments came a day after Kerala BJP leader P C George and his son made remarks against certain Christian bishops, alleging they had campaigned for the Congress-led UDF in the April 9 Assembly elections.

The Deepika editorial referred to laws passed in the name of all but allegedly targeting minorities and said there were several instances where such measures had disproportionately impacted minority communities.

"Even if political opportunists come forward with threats asking not to speak about the FCRA, our stand will remain the same," the editorial said, adding that let political defilers not hijack it.

P C George, who contested from the Christian-dominated Poonjar constituency in Kottayam district, on Friday, accused the church of working against the BJP-led NDA in the elections. He alleged that a bishop of the Kanjirapally diocese, Mar Jose Pulickal, directed nuns in convents to vote for the UDF.