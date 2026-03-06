Balancing allies and ambitions: Why UDF’s seat-sharing talks are proving tricky in Kerala

The Congress leadership has broadly acknowledged the League’s electoral strength but is simultaneously trying to recalibrate its own seat tally in order to regain ground lost in previous elections. Party strategists believe that the Congress must contest a larger number of constituencies if the UDF is to mount a credible challenge against the ruling Left Democratic Front. As a result, the party is seeking to reclaim a few seats currently held by smaller allies within the alliance, a move that has inevitably led to fresh rounds of bargaining and negotiations.

One of the key areas of discussion involves the distribution of seats currently represented by smaller constituents such as Kerala Congress factions, CMP and the Revolutionary Socialist Party. Congress leaders have indicated that some of these constituencies could be reassigned as part of a revised formula aimed at improving the alliance’s overall electoral prospects.

For instance, Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency, which was considered for Communist Marxist Party, one of the smaller allies.

"While this seat was earlier considered for CMP’s high-profile candidate C. P. John, there are indications that the Congress may either swap it with another seat for the CMP or negotiate to take it back. There have also been discussions involving the RSP over the Iravipuram and Chavara Assembly constituencies to arrive at a consensus within the party,” said a senior political observer from Thiruvananthapuram.

At the same time, the smaller partners have been pushing back against any significant reduction in their share, arguing that their regional influence and organisational presence remain crucial to the coalition’s electoral strategy.

Beyond the numerical distribution of seats, negotiations have also focused on the possibility of swapping constituencies between the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. In several seats where both parties believe they have viable prospects, discussions have taken place about exchanging constituencies in order to maximise winnability. These conversations reflect the broader strategic approach being adopted by the alliance, which is increasingly focused on candidate strength, local political equations and past electoral performance rather than strictly adhering to previous seat allocations.

The ongoing talks are also influenced by internal preparations within the Congress. The party has already begun the preliminary process of identifying potential candidates for a significant number of constituencies, signalling that it expects the seat-sharing arrangement to be finalised soon. State leaders have been engaged in consultations with district units and local leaders to shortlist names that could be considered once the alliance formula is formally announced.