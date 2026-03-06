Balancing allies and ambitions: Why UDF’s seat-sharing talks are proving tricky in Kerala
Seat-sharing negotiations within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala have entered a crucial stage as the alliance prepares for the upcoming Assembly election expected later this year. As of Friday (March 6), discussions among the major constituents are ongoing, with the Indian National Congress attempting to finalise a formula that balances the interests of its key allies while also strengthening its own electoral presence across the state. While the broad contours of the arrangement are beginning to emerge, several constituencies remain under negotiation, reflecting the complex political arithmetic that characterises coalition politics in Kerala.
At the centre of the discussions are the two largest partners in the alliance, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The League, which remains one of the most consistent performers within the UDF, is seeking a modest expansion in the number of seats it contests compared with the previous Assembly election. Early indications from within the alliance suggest that the IUML could contest around 27 constituencies, slightly higher than the number it contested in the 2021 election. The demand is backed by the party’s strong organisational base in northern Kerala, particularly in Malappuram and surrounding districts where it continues to maintain a loyal support base.
The Congress leadership has broadly acknowledged the League’s electoral strength but is simultaneously trying to recalibrate its own seat tally in order to regain ground lost in previous elections. Party strategists believe that the Congress must contest a larger number of constituencies if the UDF is to mount a credible challenge against the ruling Left Democratic Front. As a result, the party is seeking to reclaim a few seats currently held by smaller allies within the alliance, a move that has inevitably led to fresh rounds of bargaining and negotiations.
One of the key areas of discussion involves the distribution of seats currently represented by smaller constituents such as Kerala Congress factions, CMP and the Revolutionary Socialist Party. Congress leaders have indicated that some of these constituencies could be reassigned as part of a revised formula aimed at improving the alliance’s overall electoral prospects.
For instance, Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency, which was considered for Communist Marxist Party, one of the smaller allies.
"While this seat was earlier considered for CMP’s high-profile candidate C. P. John, there are indications that the Congress may either swap it with another seat for the CMP or negotiate to take it back. There have also been discussions involving the RSP over the Iravipuram and Chavara Assembly constituencies to arrive at a consensus within the party,” said a senior political observer from Thiruvananthapuram.
At the same time, the smaller partners have been pushing back against any significant reduction in their share, arguing that their regional influence and organisational presence remain crucial to the coalition’s electoral strategy.
Beyond the numerical distribution of seats, negotiations have also focused on the possibility of swapping constituencies between the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. In several seats where both parties believe they have viable prospects, discussions have taken place about exchanging constituencies in order to maximise winnability. These conversations reflect the broader strategic approach being adopted by the alliance, which is increasingly focused on candidate strength, local political equations and past electoral performance rather than strictly adhering to previous seat allocations.
The ongoing talks are also influenced by internal preparations within the Congress. The party has already begun the preliminary process of identifying potential candidates for a significant number of constituencies, signalling that it expects the seat-sharing arrangement to be finalised soon. State leaders have been engaged in consultations with district units and local leaders to shortlist names that could be considered once the alliance formula is formally announced.
Another factor shaping the pace of negotiations is the political calendar of the opposition alliance. The Congress leadership is keen to conclude the seat-sharing discussions before the next phase of its statewide mobilisation campaign gains momentum. Finalising the allocation of constituencies in advance would allow the alliance to present a united front and shift the focus of the campaign toward issues such as governance, economic challenges and alleged administrative failures of the ruling government.
Despite the inevitable tensions that accompany coalition negotiations, leaders within the UDF have expressed confidence that a consensus will be reached in the coming days. Both the Congress and its allies recognise that prolonged disagreements could weaken the opposition’s ability to challenge the incumbent government led by the Left Democratic Front. As the election approaches, the pressure to resolve outstanding issues and begin coordinated campaign planning has increased significantly.
The evolving seat-sharing formula therefore reflects a careful balancing act between alliance management and electoral strategy. While the Indian Union Muslim League is expected to secure a modest increase in its share of seats, the Congress is simultaneously working to expand its own presence by reclaiming select constituencies from smaller partners and negotiating tactical adjustments with key allies. With discussions now in the final stages, the UDF leadership is attempting to close the remaining gaps quickly so that the alliance can move forward with candidate announcements and intensify its campaign across Kerala.