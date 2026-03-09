From brief exchange to political storm: Why CM Vijayan apologised to Mammootty

The interaction involved the district secretary of the CPI(M) in Wayanad and was widely interpreted by some as the actor asking the party leader to move away so that the visit would not be viewed through a political lens. While the exchange appeared brief and informal, the clip circulated rapidly on social media platforms, triggering sharp reactions among sections of party supporters. Some online commentators accused the actor of disrespecting a senior party figure, and the criticism soon turned into a wave of cyber attacks directed at the actor.

The backlash surprised many observers because the actor has generally maintained cordial relations across the political spectrum and has rarely been involved in overt political controversies. His public image in Kerala has long been shaped by a reputation for professional discipline, philanthropic work and a deliberate distance from partisan politics. For that reason, the intensity of the criticism from certain quarters of the Left-leaning online ecosystem quickly drew attention.

As the controversy grew, Mammootty reportedly reached out to the local CPI(M) leader involved in the exchange to clarify that his remarks were not intended as an insult. According to those familiar with the matter, the actor explained that he simply wanted the visit to remain a personal and humanitarian gesture rather than one that could be interpreted as politically orchestrated. The party functionary also publicly downplayed the incident, suggesting that the moment had been misunderstood and that there was no personal grievance.

However, by the time these clarifications emerged, the issue had already gathered momentum in the public domain. The circulation of the video clip had amplified perceptions that the actor had snubbed a senior party figure, and the online criticism began to generate broader debate about the relationship between public figures and political organisations in Keralam. Opposition voices also seized upon the controversy, arguing that the targeting of a widely respected cultural personality by individuals linked to the ruling party’s ecosystem was unnecessary and damaging.

It was in this context that the Chief Minister decided to intervene. Vijayan, who rarely comments directly on controversies involving cultural figures, publicly expressed regret over the manner in which the actor had been subjected to criticism. He emphasised that Mammootty had visited the rehabilitation township out of genuine concern for the victims and that the conversation captured in the video had been a private exchange that should not have been blown out of proportion.

The Chief Minister went a step further by acknowledging that if the actor had suffered distress due to comments made by individuals associated with the party, an apology was warranted. By doing so, Vijayan attempted to draw a line under the controversy and signal that the government and the ruling Left Democratic Front did not endorse the personal attacks directed at the actor.

The decision to apologise also reflects the broader political sensitivities surrounding public figures in Keralam. Mammootty remains one of the most influential cultural personalities in the state, with a career spanning decades and a fan base that cuts across political and social divides. Any sustained campaign targeting such a figure risks creating a backlash that could spill beyond the digital space into the broader public sphere.

For the ruling establishment, allowing the controversy to continue could have produced avoidable political costs. The perception that party supporters were attacking a widely respected artist for a minor remark could have alienated sections of the public who otherwise view the actor primarily as a cultural icon rather than a political figure. By intervening early, Vijayan sought to prevent the issue from escalating further and to reassure the public that the government respects the contributions of artists and cultural personalities.

While the Chief Minister’s apology was widely seen as an attempt to maintain the delicate balance required when controversies involve highly respected cultural figures, it may also have been aimed at avoiding friction within the party, given Mammootty’s perceived proximity to the Left and his role as chairman of the Kairali TV, at a time when Assembly elections are approaching.

The episode also highlights the increasingly powerful role of social media in shaping political narratives in Keralam. In an environment where short video clips can quickly go viral, even casual remarks or fleeting exchanges can acquire political meaning once they enter the digital ecosystem. Online supporters of political parties often amplify such moments, sometimes turning them into controversies that extend far beyond their original context.

In this case, a brief interaction that might otherwise have passed unnoticed became the subject of intense debate, illustrating how the intersection of celebrity culture, political identity and social media activism can rapidly generate public controversy. Vijayan’s apology therefore served not only as a gesture towards Mammootty but also as an attempt to restore perspective to an issue that had expanded far beyond its original significance.

Ultimately, the Chief Minister’s intervention underscores the delicate balance that political leaders in Keralam must maintain when controversies involve highly respected cultural figures. By publicly acknowledging the actor’s goodwill and expressing regret over the attacks directed at him, Vijayan sought to close the chapter on a dispute that began with a few seconds of video but quickly evolved into a test of political sensitivity in the state’s vibrant public sphere.