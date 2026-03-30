BJP 'irrelevant' in Kerala, failed to deliver promises: Congress leader Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader K Muraleedharan, contesting from Vattiyoorkavu for April 9 Assembly polls, on Monday said the BJP has become "irrelevant" in Kerala, alleging that the party has failed to fulfil its promises in the state.

Responding to reporters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Palakkad for an election rally, Muraleedharan said people in Kerala do not take the BJP at face value.

"The BJP claims that what is unchanged here will change. An MP from the party was elected and even inducted into the Union Cabinet. Has a Metro rail come to Thrissur? Why has the long-pending demand for an AIIMS not been granted," he asked.

He said that during his tenure as MP, he had twice raised the demand for an AIIMS in Parliament, and the Centre had replied that the proposal was under the consideration of the Finance Department.

Muraleedharan also alleged that the BJP had promised that if it won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Prime Minister would visit the city and announce a special package.

"He visited, but no package was announced. So, the BJP's previous victory has not yielded any benefit for Kerala," he said.

He further claimed that, barring a few constituencies, the electoral contest in Kerala remains primarily between the UDF and the LDF.

"Therefore, the BJP has no relevance in this election. I don't think people here will take the Prime Minister's statements at face value," he added.