All set for Kerala counting: EC issues do’s and don’ts ahead of May 4

He said the rooms where polling materials are stored will be opened in the presence of candidates or their authorised representatives, the observer appointed by the Election Commission, and concerned officials, with the entire process being video recorded.

During counting, if any discrepancy arises between the votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines and those cast at a booth, the VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips will be counted, he said.

The VVPAT slips will carry the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate, the statement added.

After verifying the votes recorded in the EVMs, the figures will be reconciled with Form 17C (Part 1), which contains the account of votes recorded at each polling station.

To ensure efficiency and transparency, two EVM observers will conduct random checks in every round, while VVPAT slips from five booths in each constituency will be counted mandatorily, Kelkar said.

The CEO also issued instructions for political party office-bearers and agents, including carrying and displaying valid identity cards at all times, arriving punctually, cooperating with officials, remaining in designated areas and maintaining confidentiality throughout the process.

They have been strictly instructed not to touch or tamper with EVMs.

Political parties have also been directed not to appoint Union or state ministers as counting agents at centres for security reasons, and to ensure strict discipline is maintained, the statement said.

Any breach of discipline at counting centres will lead to the person concerned being removed, it added.

Only valid pass holders and authorised personnel — including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, staff, candidates, agents and public servants — will be permitted entry into counting halls.

Guidelines for the media, aimed at maintaining security and confidentiality, include remaining within demarcated areas and using only handheld cameras to cover proceedings.

The media has been barred from recording the actual votes secured by candidates and from using tripods inside counting halls. They have also been instructed not to obstruct the movement of staff or the transport of EVMs, and to leave mobile phones outside the hall.