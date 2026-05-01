'No scope for any wrongdoing': Bengal CEO dismisses allegations of EVM tampering

Amid TMC's allegations of EVM tampering and "criminal negligence" by the Election Commission, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Friday asserted there is no scope for wrongdoing at the state's counting centres.

Calling the allegations raised by TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "baseless," the CEO said, "There is no scope for any wrongdoing given the arrangements made."

"One should have reason and evidence for making allegations," he said.

Agarwal's comments came hours after TMC supremo Mamata spent hours at the Sakhawat Memorial School counting centre for her Bhabanipur constituency on Thursday night, alleging attempts to tamper with the EVMs.

Mamata's visit came after the TMC, in a post on X, shared a purported CCTV footage and claimed that BJP workers were opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders, calling it a "murder of democracy in broad daylight."