Tight security at West Bengal counting centres as CM Mamata cautions against tampering

KOLKATA: Security forces maintained strict vigil in and around counting centres in Kolkata and other districts where EVM machines used in the West Bengal Assembly elections have been stored, an official said on Friday, ahead of the May 4 counting.

Amid the heightened security, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned that any attempt to tamper with the counting process “will not be tolerated,” stressing the need for transparency and protection of people’s votes.

“It is essential to maintain transparency. People’s votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints,” she told reporters outside the counting centre after visiting an EVM strong room in Bhabanipur and alleging possible malpractice.

At Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, which witnessed high drama till the early hours of Friday with Banerjee spending nearly four hours at the site, the situation was calm in the morning with security personnel guarding the area.