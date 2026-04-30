High drama in Kolkata as TMC stages sit-in outside strongroom; Mamata visits Bhabanipur, alleges EVM tampering

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the counting centre for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment at Sakhawat Memorial School in Kolkata, raising concerns over alleged tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Despite heavy rain in the city, Banerjee arrived at the premises in the evening and remained inside the strong room area along with her election agent.
Kolkata Mayor and TMC candidate for the Kolkata Port segment, Firhad Hakim, also reached the venue.
"I reached here upon learning that the chief minister has arrived. But I couldn't meet her since she was already inside the premises, exercising her right as a candidate to visit strong rooms. I wasn't allowed there. I will not be able to confirm what exactly is transpiring inside," Hakim said.
Meanwhile, tensions were reported in north Kolkata where TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in protest outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging irregularities in the storage of EVMs.
The protest followed allegations that party workers stationed near the strongroom were asked to leave earlier in the day and were subsequently informed via email that the facility would be reopened at 4 p.m.
Speaking on the incident, Ghosh said, "Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers, and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited."
He further said discrepancies, citing visuals purportedly showing activity inside the premises. "Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he said.
Panja questioned the lack of communication, stating, "The strongroom is extremely sensitive. If it is opened, all political parties must be informed. Why was no one informed?"
Earlier in the day, Banerjee, in a video message, urged party leaders and workers to remain alert.
"You must guard the counting centres. If needed, I will also go and guard my area. Candidates must guard themselves. Stay awake. If I can do it, so can you. There is a plan to change the machines while transporting EVMs. Do not take this lightly," she said.
In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that CCTV footage showed ballot boxes being opened without authorised representatives present. The party termed it "murder of democracy in broad daylight" and "gross electoral fraud".