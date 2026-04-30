TMC stages sit-in outside EVM strongroom in Kolkata, alleges irregularities

Tensions flared outside the strongroom facility at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday after Trinamool Congress leaders staged a protest alleging irregularities in the handling of polled materials following the second phase of polling in West Bengal.
Acting on a call by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for round-the-clock vigilance over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), party candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja held a sit-in outside the facility, saying that established procedures had been violated.
The protest followed allegations that party workers stationed near the strongroom were asked to leave earlier in the day and were subsequently informed via email that the facility would be reopened at 4 p.m.
Speaking on the incident, Ghosh said, "Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers, and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited."
He further said discrepancies, citing visuals purportedly showing activity inside the premises. "Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he said.
Panja questioned the lack of communication, stating, "The strongroom is extremely sensitive. If it is opened, all political parties must be informed. Why was no one informed?"
Earlier in the day, Banerjee, in a video message, urged party leaders and workers to remain alert.
"You must guard the counting centres. If needed, I will also go and guard my area. Candidates must guard themselves. Stay awake. If I can do it, so can you. There is a plan to change the machines while transporting EVMs. Do not take this lightly," she said.
In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission of India of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that CCTV footage showed ballot boxes being opened without authorised representatives present. The party termed it "murder of democracy in broad daylight" and "gross electoral fraud".
The Election Commission rejected the allegations, asserting that all procedures were followed.
An official said that seven Assembly constituency-wise strongrooms at the centre were sealed in the presence of candidates, their agents and observers after polling, with the final sealing completed at 5.15 am on Thursday.
"All strongrooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed," the official said.
Clarifying the reported activity, the Commission stated that a separate strongroom had been designated for postal ballots, including those received through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.
"We had notified all observers and returning officers (ROs), and requested ROs to inform candidates and their agents accordingly. The political parties were also informed by the ROs via email," the official said.
He added that "segregation of ballots was being carried out in the corridor outside the strong rooms from 4 pm, as part of the prescribed process," and reiterated that the main strongrooms remained locked and secure.
Later in the evening, workers from both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP gathered outside the centre, raising slogans. Police personnel were deployed to disperse the crowd and restore order.
(With inputs from PTI)