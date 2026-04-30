TMC stages sit-in outside EVM strongroom in Kolkata, alleges irregularities

Tensions flared outside the strongroom facility at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Thursday after Trinamool Congress leaders staged a protest alleging irregularities in the handling of polled materials following the second phase of polling in West Bengal.

Acting on a call by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for round-the-clock vigilance over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), party candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja held a sit-in outside the facility, saying that established procedures had been violated.

The protest followed allegations that party workers stationed near the strongroom were asked to leave earlier in the day and were subsequently informed via email that the facility would be reopened at 4 p.m.

Speaking on the incident, Ghosh said, "Party workers and supporters were present outside the strongroom till 3.30 pm. Suddenly, an email was sent informing that the strongroom would be opened again at 4 pm. We contacted our workers, and they said they had left. We then rushed here. Now we are not being allowed to enter. BJP is being invited."

He further said discrepancies, citing visuals purportedly showing activity inside the premises. "Ballot papers are being moved inside. Yet the CEO is saying nothing is happening. If postal ballots are being processed, where did they come from? If an email was sent, why were we not informed?" he said.

Panja questioned the lack of communication, stating, "The strongroom is extremely sensitive. If it is opened, all political parties must be informed. Why was no one informed?"