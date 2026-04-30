'TMC will win more than 226 seats': Mamata dismisses exit polls as 'instruction of BJP'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that exit poll predictions were being aired at the “instruction of the BJP” to demoralise TMC workers, asserting that her party would win more than 226 of the 294 Assembly seats.

In a video message posted on X ahead of the counting on May 4, Banerjee claimed that television channels were running poll projections “circulated from the BJP office”.

“What is being shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information,” she alleged.

Exuding confidence about her party’s prospects, Banerjee said the TMC would comfortably cross the two-thirds mark in the 294-member assembly.

“We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people,” she said.

The TMC chief also trained her guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that central forces have been working as “agents of the BJP” during the entire polling process.

“At direct instructions of Amit Shah, central forces have been working in West Bengal as agents of the BJP in the entire polling process,” she claimed.

The state had recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the 2026 assembly polls since Independence, with a cumulative 92.47 per cent polling in two phases, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling in the second and final phase on Wednesday registered 91.66 per cent turnout till 7.45 pm, while the first phase had recorded 93. 19 per cent voting, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)