West Bengal records over 91 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm amid sporadic violence

KOLKATA: West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of approximately 91.41percent till 6 pm in the second and final phase of Assembly elections across 142 constituencies on Wednesday, indicating a possible record participation, even as sporadic violence, intimidation and allegations of EVM tampering were reported from several districts.

Polling for 3,21,75,219 voters in seven districts saw around 80 percent turnout till 3 pm. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with state police resorted to lathi charge in multiple areas to control unrest. Despite tensions, no major bloodshed or loss of life was reported till 6 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had not ordered repolls in any of the nearly 41,000 polling stations till then.

The turnout trend suggested it could surpass the 93 percent recorded in the first phase held on April 23 across 152 seats in 16 districts. In comparison, the 2011 Assembly polls, which brought the Trinamool Congress to power, saw a turnout of 84.33 percent.