'They are doing terrorism': Mamata alleges EC observers, central forces acting at BJP’s behest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Election Commission-appointed poll observers and central forces, accusing them of indulging in “terrorism” and acting at the behest of the BJP.

Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, visited several polling booths in her assembly constituency where voting is underway and alleged that “new people” brought in were “doing whatever they want” during the ongoing voting process.

She also alleged that all TMC party flags had been removed beforehand and claimed that outsiders were interfering with the polling process.

"There is a court order, but they (CRPF) are saying they will not obey it. We have issued a contempt of court notice, yet so many observers have come from outside. Whatever the BJP says, they are doing. Just look around, all our posters have been removed," Banerjee told reporters.

"Is this how polls take place? Votes will be cast by voters, not by the police or security forces. Some new people have recently been brought in, and they are doing whatever they want. They are doing terrorism," she added.