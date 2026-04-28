UP ‘encounter specialist’ Ajay Pal Sharma's deployment in West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls triggers row

LUCKNOW: Amid multiple controversies plaguing the ongoing West Bengal State Assembly elections, a fresh row has erupted over the deployment of UP cadre IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, popularly known as Uttar Pradesh's ‘encounter specialist’, as police observer for South 24 Parganas district.
The UP IPS officer has been deputed by the Election Commission of India ahead of the second round of voting in the State on Wednesday, leading to a sharp reaction by the incumbent Trinamool Congress.
The controversy involving IPS Ajay Pal Sharma heated up with a video doing the rounds on social media platforms related to Jahangir Khan, a close aide of a senior Trinamool leader.
Significantly, the deployment of Sharma has snowballed into a political slugfest, wherein the BJP and the ECI claim that the IPS officer has been sent as an observer in the state to ensure free and fair voting.
On the contrary, both the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress have accused the BJP of trying to tilt the vote in their favour by "deploying agents" to intimidate voters.
While talking to media persons in Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "In Uttar Pradesh, all the by-elections were witnessed by the people; the police did not allow people to step out of their houses. We have heard that the same model is being adopted in West Bengal. Officers of the Central forces have been lured and told to make the BJP win. They have been told to stop voters from voting. They have been told to unleash opportunities in Bengal. The central forces' officers have been pressured to do whatever the BJP instructs."
"At the right time, there will be a thorough probe into the criminal activities of these 'agents' who are out to implement the BJP's agenda, and strict punitive action will be taken," Yadav added further.
Similarly, a video of TMC spokesman Riju Dutta is also going viral, wherein he is seen stating, “I want to tell Ajay Pal Sharma that we have our eyes on you. You are engaging in illegal activities. We will chase you after May 4. You can’t hide anywhere. We will get you to the court, and the court will take the strictest action against you.”
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also did not shy away; she shared Sharma's video and warned him to “dial back the heroism a bit”. She also shared videos in which Sharma is seen with dancers. She clarified that these were real and not AI-generated.
"He just read the riot act to Bhaipo’s henchman Jehangir Khan’s family members," the BJP wrote on X, referring to the presence of around 14 West Bengal police at the TMC candidate's house.
"Nobody can stop this election from being the freest and fairest election in 50 years, and anyone who dares to act over smart will be taught a lesson," the BJP wrote further.
After Sharma's deployment, BJP's Amit Malviya referred to him as ‘Singham’ of UP Police and shared a video of him warning TMC candidate Jehangir Khan's supporters against intimidating voters. The video is in wide circulation on social media.
“He wasted no time in setting the tone, firmly reading the riot act to the family members of Abhishek Banerjee’s close aide, Jehangir Khan,” Malviya wrote on X.
Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011 batch IPS officer of UP's cadre, currently posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Prayagraj. Hailing from Punjab's Ludhiana, Sharma is known for his tough policing style.
Before becoming an IPS officer, Sharma was a dentist. Sharma's role in several key security operations during his several postings across Uttar Pradesh earned him the reputation of 'encounter specialist'.