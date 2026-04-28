1,468 electors to vote in final phase of West Bengal polls following clearance from tribunal

Following the SIR-linked tribunal orders, over 1,468 people who have been added to the West Bengal electoral rolls orders will be able to vote in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections on April 29.

According to the Election Commission, voters whose names appear in the supplementary roll can verify details by entering their EPIC number on the website.

"Electors whose appeals were disposed of by the appellate tribunals till April 27 have been included in a supplementary roll, and they will be able to vote in the second phase," the ECI official said.

The second phase of polling will cover 142 constituencies spread across seven districts of West Bengal.

The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to issue a supplementary electoral roll to include the voters whose appeals against the deletion of their names during the Special Intensive Revision exercise were allowed by the appellate tribunals in the state.

Earlier, tribunal-cleared 139 voters had been added to the voters' list before the first phase of assembly elections on April 23 in the state.

"The effort is aimed at ensuring that every eligible elector gets the opportunity to exercise their right to vote," another official said.

With inputs from PTI