LIVE | Assembly elections: West Bengal phase- 2 voting in high-stakes contest

Among the constituencies going to the polls in this phase, Bhangar has the highest number of candidates at 19, while Goghat has the lowest with five, reflecting a varied electoral contest across districts.
Key candidates in this phase include Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking re-election from Bhabanipur.
She is pitted against BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari in one of the most high-profile contests of the phase.
In Kolkata Port, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim is up against BJP candidate Rakesh Singh, with the minority-dominated constituency seen as crucial for the ruling party in central Kolkata.
Other important seats include Bhatpara, Jagatdal and Barrackpur, Bangaon, Dumdum, Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj, Ranaghat Uttar and Dakshin, Rashbehari, Jadavpur and Ballygunge.