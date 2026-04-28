LIVE | Assembly elections: West Bengal phase- 2 voting in high-stakes contest

Elections for 142 Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held on Wednesday, with over 1,448 candidates in the fray, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a summer marked by multiple elections, polling in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Phase 1 of West Bengal has already concluded.

In the first phase of polling, held across 152 seats, the state witnessed a massive turnout of 92.72 per cent, the highest since Independence. The results of the elections will be declared on May 4, along with those of other states and the Union Territory.

Voting on Wednesday will decide the fate of 1,448 candidates, including 1,228 men and 220 women.

A total of over 3.22 crore voters, including 1.64 crore male electors, 1.57 crore female electors, and 792 third-gender voters, are expected to participate.

Polling will be held at 41,001 stations, with webcasting covering all polling stations.

The EC has put in place extensive security arrangements, deploying 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts. A total of 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed. Officials said drones fitted with cameras are also being used to monitor the poll process.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.